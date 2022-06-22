Quebec singer Karim Ouellet was dead for 2 months before body was found: coroner

A coroner's report has revealed that popular Quebec singer Karim Ouellet died two months before his body was discovered in a Quebec City studio.

Coroner Sophie Régnière concluded drug use prevented Karim Ouellet from properly controlling his diabetes, but he did not die of an overdose.

The singer's body was found on Jan. 17 after the owner of his building called 911 to report a bad odour.

Other tenants last saw Ouellet alive in November 2021 in the building they shared where he rented a music studio.

Police saw no traces of violence on Ouellet's body. He was pronounced dead, from a distance, around 11 p.m.

An autopsy found traces of methamphetamine in his blood and high ketone levels, pointing to diabetic ketoacidosis, severe complications from diabetes. If left untreated, the condition can lead to a coma and death within hours. Cocaine was also found in the studio.

History of medical issues

Based on his medical records, Ouellet suffered from Type 1 diabetes, for which he was insulin dependent.

The singer also struggled with a substance use disorder.

According to the report, he started consuming cocaine recreationally in 2019 and quickly developed an addiction. In May 2020, he was hospitalized twice for diabetic ketoacidosis after he neglected his diabetes for nearly a year. He didn't explain to doctors why he stopped taking care of his condition.

But the coroner's report said Ouellet was hospitalized at age 17 because he refused to take his insulin and had trouble coping with diabetes. He was also afraid of hospitals.

In October 2021, he was found unconscious and admitted to hospital in Quebec City due to severe hypoglycemia and intoxication. He refused treatment and left the same day in spite of nurses insisting on the need for him to see a doctor.

The circumstances of his death lead authorities to believe Ouellet died on Nov. 15, 2021.