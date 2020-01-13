Kanesatake, surrounding municipalities join forces to create permanent committee

After tempers flared over outstanding land claims last summer, the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake and mayors of surrounding municipalities have agreed to create a permanent committee where elected officials can hear each others' perspectives.

The first meeting between the council and members of the Deux-Montagnes regional county municipality (MRC) is set for the spring. The MRC is made up of seven municipalities on the north shore of the Lake of Two Mountains, including the town of Oka, whose land base overlaps that of the Kanesatake Mohawk territory.

Last July, Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon said he was concerned his town risked becoming "surrounded" by Mohawk territory if a proposal from a local developer to donate 60 hectares of land to Kanesatake Mohawks and sell them another 150 hectares through a federal program were to come to fruition.

Quevillon characterized the Mohawk territory as plagued by illegal dumps, cannabis and cigarette merchants and contaminated water, prompting Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon to demand an apology.

After digging his heels in for months, Quevillon did make that apology in late August, leading to a meeting between the MRC mayors and Kanesatake's band council in September.

"We didn't know each other. We had never met formally," said the prefect of the MRC, Denis Martin.

Finding common ground

The goal of the committee, which will also include economic decision-makers, is to work on what the Mohawks and citizens of neighbouring cities have in common.

For Simon, it will be an opportunity to promote reconciliation and to be raise awareness of the Mohawks' outstanding land claims.

"The committee will serve to learn about municipal issues so that we can better understand. At the same time, we want to explain to them that they are on unceded Mohawk territory," Simon said.

Quevillon says he's relieved to hear about the committee.

"The fact that the Deux-Montagnes MRC is involved in the file is very reassuring for me, and it takes a lot of weight off the municipality," Quevillon said.

He said it was essential the MRC be on board, since the Mohawks' land claims extend far beyond the limits of the town of Oka.