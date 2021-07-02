Quebec provincial police investigate homicide in Kanesatake

Quebec provincial police are investigating a fatal attack that took place in Kanesatake, west of Montreal, Thursday afternoon.



The victim, Arsène Mompoint, 47, was released from prison last April after serving a sentence on drug charges.

The Sûreté du Québec received a call about an armed assault in front of an establishment on St-Michel Street (Route 344) at around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the police said.



A SQ helicopter will be flying over Kanesatake and police will take pictures at the crime scene, the Green Room cannabis store, the Kanesatake Health Centre said in a statement.

"Investigators in plain clothes will be going door to door in Kanesatake," the statement said.

"The goal is to question possible witnesses to the event."

Mompoint was transported to hospital and later declared dead, according to the SQ.

The death is being treated as a homicide, but police do not have any suspects.

Police would not say how Mompoint was killed.