Kanesatake, Kahnawake gradually easing some COVID-19 restrictions Monday

Businesses in Kahnawake and Kanesatake will be allowed to reopen Monday, with special regulations in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a release Saturday, the Kanesatake Emergency Response Unit announced some of the checkpoints the community had set up in and around Kanesatake and Oka will be coming down Monday.

The checkpoints had been put in place in an effort to keep non-locals out of the community, amid concern that visitors could spark a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

While those checkpoints are coming down, a special "control team" will be patrolling the areas near local parks and waterfronts to ensure non-residents are staying out of the community.

Local businesses will also be allowed to reopen Monday.

"Safety and sanitary measures will be in place to assure the health and safety of owners, clients, employees and community members," the emergency unit said in a release.

Kahnawake businesses reopen

Businesses in Kahnawake have also been given the green light to reopen Monday, with the exception of restaurants, bars, gyms, beauty salons and massage parlours which will remain closed until further notice.

All businesses that want to reopen need to undergo a special inspection by the Kahnawake COVID-19 Task Force before they can do so.

Some visitors will also be allowed into the community as of Monday, but only if they are there for business or if they have a special invitation from a Kahnawake resident, the task force said in a release.

"All visits must be conducted outdoors in groups of eight people or less," the task force specified.

Everyone entering the community for business reasons must leave immediately after the transaction is completed, the task force said.