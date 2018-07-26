Robert Lepage cancels Kanata show after co-producers withdraw support

Quebec director Robert Lepage's new theatre production has been cancelled.

The decision to cancel Kanata, a show that explores Canada's settler history, comes after some of the North American co-producers withdrew from the project, Lepage's production company, Ex Machina, said in a statement Thursday morning.

Indigenous leaders raised concerns earlier this month about the lack of Indigenous artists in the play, which was meant to be staged at the Théâtre du Soleil in Paris in December.

"Without their financial support, we are unable to finish creating Kanata with Théâtre du Soleil. Therefore, we are putting an end to the project," the statement reads.

The cancellation comes after another Lepage production, SLĀV, was dropped by the Montreal International Jazz Festival after being accused of cultural appropriation.

More to come.