Laval, Que., man charged with killing his children deemed fit to stand trial

A Laval father accused of killing his two children last month in the family home has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond says Kamaljit Arora appeared in court today after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. He made his appearance by video-link.

Arora, 45, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his daughter, Anzel, 13, and son, Aaron, 11, in the Montreal suburb in October.

He also faces one count of assaulting his wife by strangulation.

Arora's initial court appearances were delayed because he spent several weeks in hospital and was unresponsive following his Oct. 17 arrest.

The court required him to be evaluated at the Philippe Pinel psychiatric hospital, which determined him fit to stand trial.

Ajora will be transferred to a detention centre and is due back in court Feb. 8, 2023.