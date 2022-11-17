Content
Montreal

Laval, Que., man charged with killing his children deemed fit to stand trial

Kamaljit Arora appeared in court today after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. He has been declared fit to stand trial for the deaths of his two children and will be back in court in February.

Kamaljit Arora appeared in court via video-link

The Canadian Press ·
A police car in front of a suburban home.
Police were called to a home on Oct. 17, 2022 and discovered two dead children. Their father was placed under arrest and now faces charges. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

A Laval father accused of killing his two children last month in the family home has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond says Kamaljit Arora appeared in court today after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. He made his appearance by video-link.

Arora, 45, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his daughter, Anzel, 13, and son, Aaron, 11, in the Montreal suburb in October.

He also faces one count of assaulting his wife by strangulation.

Arora's initial court appearances were delayed because he spent several weeks in hospital and was unresponsive following his Oct. 17 arrest.

The court required him to be evaluated at the Philippe Pinel psychiatric hospital, which determined him fit to stand trial.

Ajora will be transferred to a detention centre and is due back in court Feb. 8, 2023.

with files from Geneviève Garon

