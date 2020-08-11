From Westmount High to the White House? Kamala Harris tapped as Joe Biden's running mate

Joe Biden has chosen U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a graduate of Westmount High School, as his running mate in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Harris, 55, has made history by being the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

For five years, from Grade 7 to Grade 11, Harris attended high school in Montreal. She graduated in 1981. Dean Smith, a former classmate, recalled Harris as "perfect, always smiling, a nice person" on CBC's Let's Go Tuesday afternoon.

"She got along with everybody," Smith said. "It was a lot of rich kids from Westmount mixed in with kids from the lower area of Montreal. She popped up from California. She could blend with both."

Harris, a former California attorney general, was born in Oakland, Calif.

Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a breast-cancer scientist originally from Chennai, India, brought Harris and her sister Maya to Montreal in the 1970s when she took a job teaching at McGill University and doing research at the Jewish General Hospital.

Her father, Donald Harris, was born in Jamaica and is a retired Stanford University economics professor.

Kamala Harris attended Westmount High School in Montreal for five years, while her mother, a breast cancer scientist, worked as a researcher at the Jewish General Hospital and taught at McGill University. (CBC)

Harris is known for her rigorous questioning of Trump's nominees, including a memorable exchange between between her and Attorney General William Barr over the Mueller Report in May, 2019.

Sought the democratic nomination

In January 2019, she announced she would join the Democratic presidential race. But by December, she had officially withdrawn, citing a lack of funds.

Still, her campaign was notable for her strong performance in debates, where she often targeted Biden.

Smith, her former classmate, called her "the right match for Donald Trump."

"He won't be able to verbally spar with her," he said. "She has the intellect to deal with him."

Biden made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — as my running mate," the Democratic candidate wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Presidential election takes place on Nov. 3.