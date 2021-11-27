Kahnawake moves to Red Alert level as COVID-19 cases climb 'drastically' in 24 hours

Kahnawake has moved to its highest alert level for COVID-19 after cases rose "drastically in the last 24 hours," according to local health officials.

The number of active cases in the Mohawk community located south of Montreal stands at 19, with 60 people in isolation, prompting the move to the Red Alert status.

People age four to five years old make up the highest number of cases in the region, after outbreaks at Step by Step daycare and Kateri School were reported this week.

"The Kahnawà:ke Public Health team is working tirelessly but is unable to keep up with contact tracing required within an acceptable amount of time to control the current transmission levels, increasing the risk of having contagious individuals with COVID-19 in the community without their knowledge," read a joint release from Kahnawake's public safety commission and the public health team at the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre.

Health officials are putting the responsibility on community members to make informed decisions for their own health, warning that anyone participating in group activities should evaluate their level of risk.

"A big team effort for a short period of time will help us get control of the outbreaks so that we all can remain safe and healthy, especially with the holidays approaching."

The community adopted a colour system in August. At the Red Alert level — the system's highest level — it is strongly recommended to: