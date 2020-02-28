Kahnawake Mohawks offer to head up peacekeeping force in Wet'suwet'en traditional territory

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has proposed that its peacekeepers head up a temporary Indigenous police force to patrol traditional Wet'suwet'en territory instead of the RCMP.

"We are bringing forth a possible solution to address one of the most problematic issues in the Wet'suwet'en situation," Grand Chief Joe Norton said in a press release.

"The key demand is for the RCMP to leave, but there is a need for policing services to offer assistance in everyday matters. We feel this can lead to an immediate de-escalation of the current crisis."

The head of the Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers, Dwayne Zacharie, is contacting other Indigenous police chiefs in order to build up the necessary manpower, the press release said.

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters erected a camp in the territory in northern British Columbia to prevent the construction of a natural gas pipeline there.

Solidarity protests and blockades erupted across the province after the RCMP enforced a British Columbia Supreme Court injunction by raiding the camp earlier this month

Work on the pipeline has been temporarily paused as the hereditary chiefs meet with government officials.

A blockade in Kahnawake is currently halting operations on a Canadian Pacific Railway line south of Montreal. The Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers have said they have no intention of enforcing an injunction to dismantle that blockade.