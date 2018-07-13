Man pleads guilty to several charges in relation to deadly Kahnawake crash

A Kahnawake man has pleaded guilty to several counts of dangerous driving, in relation to a horrific, high-speed crash in the Mohawk territory last October in which two people died and three others were injured.

Anthony Angus Robertson, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and attempting to flee the scene of an accident during a hearing at the Longueuil courthouse Friday.

The crash took place on a residential street in Kahnawake, on Montreal's South Shore, in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2017.

Two Kahnawake men, aged 17 and 21, were confirmed dead at the scene, and three Châteauguay women, aged 18 to 19, were severely injured.

The families of the victims, as well as the people who were injured, were in the courtroom earlier today. Some of them cried as the details of what happened were read out.

Robertson was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger at the time of the collision.

The vehicle is meant to hold five passengers, but six people were inside it, the court heard.

Car hit a guardrail, spun out of control

Robertson faced a total of 22 charges, including:

two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing injury.

three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

two counts of negligence causing death.

three counts of negligence causing bodily harm.

two counts of failure to stay at the scene of an accident involving death.

three counts of failure to stay at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm.

two counts of breach of a recognizance for an unrelated offence.

Initial reports indicated Robertson lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guardrail and spun before hitting parked cars in a driveway.

A local resident later described being woken up by the sound of the crash at around 2:30 a.m. and seeing a "fireball" outside his window.

"Upon arrival on the scene, the Peacekeepers found the car engulfed in flames, with local residents helping the passengers get out of the vehicle," Peacekeepers spokesperson David Lahache told CBC News at the time.

He said speed was a "definite factor."

Robertson is expected to be back in court in Longueuil in November.