Kahnawake residents meet again to discuss fate of rail barricade

Residents in Kahnawake, a Mohawk community south of Montreal, will gather for the second night in a row to discuss a rail blockade that's been up for nearly a month.

Kanen'tó:kon Hemlock, a traditional chief of the Bear Clan, said the meeting, set for 5 p.m., will give residents an opportunity to continue a discussion that began Monday.

But Hemlock said a decision wouldn't necessarily be made Tuesday.

The barricade, put in place Feb. 8 in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, crosses a Canadian Pacific Railway line and has disrupted both freight and commuter service.

The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are opposed to a pipeline project that would run through their ancestral territory in northern B.C.

Their opposition sparked protests across the country after RCMP officers arrested several people in Wet'suwet'en territory last month.

Wet'suwet'en chiefs and representatives of the federal and B.C. governments announced over the weekend they had reached a draft agreement concerning some of the issues involved in the pipeline dispute.

The traditional, or longhouse, leaders in Kahnawake have said they wanted to discuss with their Wet'suwet'en counterparts before deciding what to do with their own barricade.

Along with Kahnawake, there is also a long-running barricade in Listuguj, Que., where Mi'gmaq activists have blocked a rail line that connects the Gaspé Peninsula with New Brunswick.

Court orders have been issued against both barricades. The injunctions are valid until Thursday.