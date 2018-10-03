François Legault should reflect before using notwithstanding clause on hijab ban, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Quebec's incoming premier to reflect carefully before using the notwithstanding clause to enforce a law that would prohibit public employees from wearing religious symbols such as a hijab or kipa.

François Legault has promised to implement such a ban on workers in positions of authority, including judges, prosecutors and police officers, as well as teachers.

"The Charter of Rights and Freedoms is there to protect our rights and freedoms, obviously," Trudeau said Wednesday.

He said he believes the state should not "tell a woman what she can or cannot wear."

Trudeau said the notwithstanding clause, "as I've said in the case of Ontario, should only be used in exceptional cases and after a lot of reflection and deep consideration of the consequences."

The notwithstanding clause is rarely used in Canada but last month, new Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened to invoke the constitutional provision to override a ruling that struck down the government's bill that would shrink the size of Toronto city council.

Coalition Avenir Québec, which won a majority in Monday's election, wants to pass a secular charter that would go further than the Quebec Liberals' religious neutrality law, which is already the subject of a constitutional challenge.

Members of Legault's party said Wednesday they were confident the law would not violate the charter, but that they would be prepared to invoke the clause if necessary.

"We always had a clear position on this. And now that we are the government, we will do what it takes," said Geneviève Guilbault, a CAQ MNA whose name has been floated as a possible deputy premier.