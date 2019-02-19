New
Montreal native Justin Senior signs with Kansas City Chiefs
There's another Canadian offensive lineman with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Montreal native Justin Senior has signed with the team as a free agent. He joins Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., and Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., on Kansas City's roster.
Joins Canadians Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Ryan Hunter on roster
There's another Canadian offensive lineman with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.
Montreal native Justin Senior has signed with the team as a free agent.
He joins Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., and Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., on Kansas City's roster.
The 6-5", 331-pound Senior was selected in the sixth round, No. 210 overall, by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL draft.
He spent part of that season on Seattle's injured reserve list before being released Dec. 12, 2017.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.