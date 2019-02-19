Montreal native Justin Senior signs with Kansas City Chiefs

There's another Canadian offensive lineman with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Montreal native Justin Senior has signed with the team as a free agent.

He joins Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., and Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., on Kansas City's roster.

The 6-5", 331-pound Senior was selected in the sixth round, No. 210 overall, by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL draft.

He spent part of that season on Seattle's injured reserve list before being released Dec. 12, 2017.