Get a front row seat at the Just For Laughs red carpet in Montreal

Just For Laughs Awards red carpet.

The festival will honour some of the biggest comedy powerhouses in the world with awards like Breakout Comedy Star of the Year, Comedy Writer of the Year, and the Generation Award.

Previous recipients of the Generation Award include Jim Carrey and Dave Chappelle.

Some of the comedians featured on the red carpet will include Kevin Hart, Hasan Minhaj, Nick Kroll, Amanda Seales, Jim Jefferies, and more.

CBC's arts and culture contributor Nantali Indongo will be interviewing comedians at 2 p.m.