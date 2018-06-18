Skip to Main Content
Just For Laughs names new president

The Montreal comedy fest's chief operating officer Bruce Hills has been promoted, effective immediately.

Announcement comes a week after Bell Media joins investors group buying the company

The Canadian Press ·
Bruce Hills has been working for the festival for more than three decades. (Submitted by Just For Laughs)

Just For Laughs chief operating officer Bruce Hills has been promoted to president, effective immediately.

The company describes Hills as a "32-year veteran of the festival," who was instrumental in establishing and growing the English-speaking portion of Just For Laughs Montreal.

Hills takes over the post left vacant after festival co-founder Gilbert Rozon stepped down last fall amid sexual misconduct allegations. 

Rozon has denied those allegations. 

Last week, Bell Media announced it had joined a group of investors in buying the company.

The BCE Inc. subsidiary completed an agreement with Groupe CH to join talent agency ICM Partners and comedian Howie Mandel in the acquisition of Groupe Juste pour rire.

Mandel led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale in the wake of the allegations against Rozon, who was also a majority stakeholder.

with files from CBC News

