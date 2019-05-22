Just for Laughs adds Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Fred Armisen to 2019 lineup
Sykes will host a gala, Margaret Trudeau's Certain Woman of an Age gets 3-night run
Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Fred Armisen are the latest big names added to the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal this summer.
Sykes, known for her stand-up and roles in movies and TV such as Black-ish and Curb Your Enthusiasm, will return to host a gala at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on July 26.
Armisen, formerly of Saturday Night Live and co-creator of IFC's Portlandia, will perform Fred Armisen's Comedy For Musicians but Everyone is Welcome July 27 at the Olympia Theatre.
Kroll, co-creator of Netflix series Big Mouth, will perform July 25 at the Olympia Theatre.
"What I love about Montreal audiences is that comics love them, and therefore they want to come back," said Just for Laughs president Bruce Hills at the lineup announcement.
Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is bringing her one-woman show Certain Woman of an Age to Montreal July 25-27 at Gésu. The show is all about her life in the spotlight and mental illness.
Trudeau said the show is a "wonderful, wonderful opportunity" to convince people to get help if they need it.
The piece was developed at The Second City in Chicago.
Athlete and comedian Blake Griffin returns to Just for Laughs to host Comedy By Blake July 25 at the Olympia.
Also added to the festival are The Second City Toronto's She The People, The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng, Shaun Majumder, Jackasscreator Steve-O and The Roastmaster's Invitational with Jeff Ross.
The 37th edition of Just for Laughs runs July 10-28 in Montreal. Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
