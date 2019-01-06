Montrealer keen to get back on the water after recovering from kitesurfing accident

Julie Paquette has high hopes for 2019 — to return to the Dominican Republic and get back up on her kiteboard, despite being seriously injured in a surfing accident in August 2018.

"I just can't wait to get back in the water," said the 27-year-old, originally from Montreal. "I've been saying that since day one."

Day one was Aug 11, 2018, when Paquette crashed into rocks off a beach in the Dominican Republic, where she'd been living on-and-off for the past few years, after the ropes of her kiteboard became entangled with those of another kitesurfer.​

Paquette's pelvis was shattered and she was transported back to Montreal with a broken hip and numerous other injuries.

Her medical bills quickly rose to more than $52,000 — $40,000 of which was for the air ambulance service alone.

Thanks to a crowdfunding campaign set up by one of her friends, the costs were covered.

"We just couldn't believe that in three days we were able to raise $62,000, and all the medical costs were recovered," Paquette told CBC's morning radio show Quebec AM.

One day short of insurance

Paquette's insurance policy had expired just one day prior to the accident, she said, and she had been planning on renewing her documents that very day.

That short delay taught her a lesson she hopes others will take to heart.

"You never know what's going to happen, and you never think it will happen to you," Paquette said.

Julie Paquette said learning how to walk again was "the most difficult and humbling experience" of her life. (Submitted by Julie Paquette)

For "nomads" who live outside of the province part-time, as Paquette described herself, it is required to stay inside Quebec for at least 183 days a year to remain insured.

For short stays outside Canada, the Quebec Health Insurance Plan does cover some medical costs that would normally be covered inside the province, for example hospitalization or doctors' fees.

But the Régie de l'assurance maladie (RAMQ) advises citizens it may only reimburse part of these costs internationally, and other emergency services — such as air ambulance fees — are not covered, and require additional insurance.

Lengthy rehabilitation

With the pressure of the medical bills out of the way, Paquette was able to focus on her rehabilitation, a long and painful process, during which time she had to rely on others to do just about everything.

"The last five months have been probably the hardest months of my life, but also the best,​ which is ironic."

After spending three weeks in the hospital, and another three months in a rehabilitation facility, Paquette was finally able to walk up to the family Christmas tree in December, on her own, to take a photo with her brothers.

"It's just surreal," said Paquette, describing "an emotional" holiday period.

She also started sending 'thank you' notes to many people who donated money, but said she still hasn't been able to go over the full list.

Julie Paquette posted this photo on Facebook on the day she was able to walk out of the rehabilitation centre on her own. (Submitted by Julie Paquette)

"I'm not in a place where I could do that right now. It just makes me so emotional," Paquette said.

It's been a roller coaster ride, that's for sure.

From climbing stairs, to driving to appointments, her family has helped her slowly regain her strength.

In the coming months, she will undergo hip replacement surgery, and plans to get back to the Dominican Republic as soon as possible "to see the place where the accident happened," and get back on her board.

"It was a lifestyle. I mean, I was in the water four hours a day," said Paquette.

She plans on setting up a business on the Caribbean Island to offer empowerment retreats for women, and also attend a friend's wedding.

"I'm really excited — I feel like 2019 is going to be a good year."