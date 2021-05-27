Joyce Echaquan died of pulmonary edema but could have been saved, inquiry hears

An expert witness says that Joyce Echaquan could have been saved if she had been more closely monitored.

Echaquan died of pulmonary edema, an excess of fluid in the lungs, according to expert testimony heard today during the coroner's inquiry, in Trois-Rivières, Que.

Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur examined Echaquan's medical background and her autopsy report, to give recommendations to coroner Géhane Kamel.

He said the 37-year-old Atikamekw woman had serious health problems, including severe cardiomyopathy, which had been treated since 2014.

Vadeboncoeur said Echaquan wasn't properly supervised on the morning of Sept. 28, after she was given powerful sedatives.

Her case made international headlines after she livestreamed a video on Facebook, showing hospital staff verbally abusing her. The coroner's inquiry is looking into her death and how the health-care system treats Indigenous people.

Vadeboncoeur said he was troubled by another video, one that Echaquan's daughter captured that morning, that started at 11:39 a.m.

He says the video shows Echaquan barely breathing, very pale, and probably in a coma.

Vadeboncoeur said he doesn't understand why a resident gastroenterologist, who took her vital signs shortly before the video started, reported she was "calm."

He said experienced staff would have recognized right away that she not doing well.

The lawyer representing Echaquan's family asked if Echaquan could have been saved, if she had been more closely monitored. Dr. Vadeboncoeur said yes.

Rare heart condition

The pathologist who conducted her autopsy also testified today about Echaquan's heart.

Dr. Richard Fraser, from the McGill University Health Centre, said Echaquan had a very rare condition: rheumatic heart disease, which is sometimes brought on by an earlier infection, such as strep throat

He said of the 3,500 autopsies he has performed, this was the first time he had seen the disease in a patient.

Fraser said he did not, however, detect any acute cardiac problems that would have explained why Echaquan went into cardiac arrest on Sept. 28, 2020.

A chemist and judicial toxicologist who testified earlier in the day said the mother of seven may have been "strongly medicated", but was not addicted to drugs.

No interest in cultural training

The coroner's inquiry also heard more today about employee attitudes at the Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière in Joliette.

Only a fraction of the employees signed up for a training program on Atikamekw culture that was offered in 2018.



The head nurse at the time of Echaquan's death, Josée Roch, said a nurse from Manawan who was completing his master's degree offered the training, and wanted to address communication failures between the Joliette hospital and the health clinic in Manawan.



Roch said only seven people out of 200 employees showed up for the training.

The nurse who offered the training, Alexandre Deslauriers St-Jean, said it was even fewer than that — only five people signed up, despite the fact the employees were paid to follow the training.



Every health-care worker who has testified so far has said they would have been interested in learning more about the Atikamekw population, but that it was not offered to them prior to Echaquan's death in 2020.