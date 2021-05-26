Nurses at Joliette hospital asked for tighter supervision shortly before Joyce Echaquan's death

Staffing shortages, an overall difficult work environment and lack of supervision of junior staff may have contributed to the inadequate care Joyce Echaquan received at the Joliette hospital, according to a liaison nurse who testified at a coroner's inquiry in Trois-Rivières, Que. on Wednesday.

Repeated demands to have Echaquan monitored and transferred to a resuscitation room went ignored, according to the nurse, who has more than 20 years of experience and whose name is protected by a publication ban.

When he realized Echaquan had been given five milligrams of the powerful sedative Haldol, was restrained, and wasn't being monitored, he went above his direct superior and walked into the office of the head of the nursing department.

"I wanted to have constant visual and physical monitoring for the patient, from the experience I have for these kinds of cases," said the nurse.

When he walked into Josée Roch's office, he asked if she knew "what was happening with the patient in room 10."

She reportedly replied "we know about the video, we're taking care of it," the nurse testified.

The video in question was the Facebook livestream Echaquan had shared that morning, which showed a nurse and a patient attendant verbally abusing her, before she was put in restraints.

The male nurse said he told Roch he didn't know about any video, and didn't care.

"I told her 'We have to move the patient, she isn't where she should be'."

At the time, Echaquan was one of nine patients under the care of a young nursing candidate, who still didn't have her nursing permit.

The nursing candidate testified last week that she had also repeatedly asked to have someone assigned to monitor Echaquan, but those requests went unanswered.

Only one patient attendant was on the floor at the time, while several other staff members had gone for lunch.

By the time the patient attendant was able to check on Echaquan, around 11:45 a.m., her pulse was weak and she was barely breathing.

She was rushed into a reanimation room, where she was declared dead 40 minutes later.

Chronic staffing shortages

The liaison nurse spent much of his testimony describing the dire working conditions at the Joliette hospital.

Often, the resuscitation unit, which is designed to treat four patients at a time, is occupied by seven patients, with only three nurses, he said.

"When you're running all the time, you can't care for a person, you're just hovering."

Coroner Géhane Kamel asked him if Joyce Echaquan "paid the price for those staffing shortages?"

"It's clear there wasn't enough staff. It's clear that the person who was responsible for her care wasn't the right person."

The nurse, who was dressed in his scrubs for his testimony, said he was nonetheless proud of the work generally done by his colleagues.

"In 2019, we cared for 66,000 people," he said, tearing up. Employees at the Joliette hospital have been "stigmatized" since Echaquan's death, he said, by patients, the population and also by health-care workers in other hospitals.

The nurse concluded his testimony by handing over a list of 25 recommendations to the coroner, to improve training requirements and workflow.