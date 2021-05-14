Joyce Echaquan 'had bruises everywhere,' family tells coroner as inquest continues

When Stéphane Echaquan saw his sister cry out for help in a Facebook video, he rushed to the Joliette, Que., hospital as quickly as he could. But when he got there, it was already too late.

"I never thought I'd see her like that — restrained like an animal," Echaquan said Friday. "It upset me to see her restrained."

Joyce Echaquan was 37 when she died at the Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière in Joliette, just days after being admitted there for stomach pains. She filmed her final moments in a Facebook video, as hospital staff hurled racist insults at her.

Her brother was the first to testify Friday, as the coroner's inquest into her death continued.

Quebec Coroner Géhane Kamel also heard testimony from Echaquan's sister-in-law, her cousin and a close friend.

Community members of all ages listened from an overflow room at the Trois-Rivières courthouse, several of them wearing shirts with images of Echaquan on them.

Relatives describe bruising, restraints

When Stéphane Echaquan arrived at the hospital on Sept. 28, he was told his sister was already dead.

He said he then asked to see her, but staff would not let him in the room.

"They told me to leave immediately," he said. "When I entered the room she was in, I saw her lying down — restrained. … She had bruises."

Echaquan said he took photos of the bruises which will be shown to the coroner later on in the inquest.

Stéphane Echaquan testified that when he arrived at the hospital in Joliette, his sister was covered in bruises. (Amélie Desmarais/Radio-Canada )

But Echaquan was not the only one who saw the bruising. Joyce Echaquan's sister-in-law, Jemima Dubé, also testified to seeing them.

Dubé was so overcome with emotion, she had written down her testimony so that she wouldn't forget any details.

Dubé said Echaquan called her in the early hours of Sept. 28 and begged her to come and get her at the hospital because she was scared.

"I searched for a way to get myself to the hospital but there were no cars available," Dubé said.

A few hours later, she saw the Facebook video and then received a call from Echaquan's mother, asking her to head to the hospital.

It was at that point that Dubé finally found a lift and rushed there herself.

"I entered the hospital and I looked for Joyce," she said. "No one would help me. It was like I was invisible."

When she finally found her, she was still in the process of being resuscitated.

"I recognized her by her feet," Dubé described.

She was told to wait in a room reserved for families, where she was met by a translator. The doctor showed up a few minutes later and informed her Echaquan was dead.

She said the doctor told her they tried their best to resuscitate her and had tried to do so for more than 45 minutes.

When she heard the news, she was in so much shock, she could not find the hospital exit, she said.

"It was like I was blinded. My breathing was weak. When I got outside, I cried, without knowing I was crying."

Dubé then re-entered the hospital with her niece, Wassiana, and saw Echaquan's body.

"Joyce was taken to a room, still restrained by her wrists, her feet, and her waist," said Dubé. She had bruises everywhere. When I tried holding her hand, it was still warm. But it became cold later."

At several points throughout the inquiry Thursday, Kamel called on those listening to have compassion.

When Dubé shared her testimony, she expressed emotion.

"I need to catch my breath because what you just shared was really touching," she told Dubé.

Brother describes issues of racism in health-care system

Over the next three weeks, Quebec Coroner Géhane Kamel will hear testimony regarding the death of Joyce Echaquan from family members, friends and medical staff. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada )

Stéphane Echaquan said that in the years leading up to his sister's death,she often told him of issues she had at the hospital in Joliette.

"She would say she wouldn't get treated the same," said Echaquan. "That every time she would go there, they would give her sedatives."

But that feeling of distrust for medical staff was not unique to his sister, Echaquan said.

Echaquan himself had put off seeking medical treatments for his kidney issues because he was afraid of being mistreated.

He said his father, and other Manawan community members, prefer to seek medical attention at the hospital in Trois-Rivières instead. He said their distrust in the medical system was only made worse after his sister's death.

Echaquan called the situation unacceptable and says no one should be treated differently because of their nationality of their cultural background.

"We are all of the same flesh and bone," he said. "There is no reason why we should die in circumstances like that of Joyce." And the issues of racism go far beyond the walls of the Joliette hospital, he said.

He said his children have suffered from bullying at their Trois-Rivières school in the aftermath of his sister's death.

"They will kill you like they did your aunt," Echaquan said one of his children was told.