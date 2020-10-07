Legault's apology did not win the trust of Joyce Echaquan's family, says Atikamekw grand chief

The grand chief of the Atikamekw Nation says Quebec Premier François Legault did not win the trust of the family of Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman who died in a Joliette hospital last week, when he apologized for what happened to her on behalf of the province.

"Those apologies, I cannot say that the family took it in a way that [they felt] Premier Legault was totally sincere in his acknowledgment," said Constant Awashish.

Echaquan, 37, died shortly after filming staff insulting her in a live video posted to Facebook.

Legault made his apology at the Assembly on Tuesday, after Echaquan's funeral took place in Manawan, an Atikamekw community 250 kilometres north of Montreal.

Following a moment of silence, Legault said he is committed to making changes in the province to avoid another tragedy like the one that befell Echaquan — whose name he mispronounced, which her family noticed, Awashish said.

WATCH | Premier Legault says all Quebecers deserve dignity, respect:

Quebec premier apologizes to Joyce Echaquan's loved ones 1:05 François Legault said the Quebec government has a duty to treat everyone with dignity and respect. He said Quebec failed that duty by allowing Joyce Echaquan to die amid racist taunts. 1:05

In a news release, the First Nation said the family and community members would not welcome Legault to the service because he will not acknowledge that systemic racism exists in Quebec.

Although the apology is a step in the right direction, Awashish said, the province has a lot of work to do in terms of its relationship with Indigenous people.

"We've been saying since the beginning: no one was saying all Quebecers are racist — just saying that how it was built, the policies in place — it was to minimize or put us aside," Awashish said.

Daybreak Montreal 7:56 Premier Legault has apologized to the family of Joyce Echaquan Quebec Premier François Legault has made a formal at the National Assembly to the family of Joyce Echaquan. We spoke with the Grand Chief of the Atikamekw First Nation, Constant Awashish. 7:56

He said the Viens Commission's report is clear: Indigenous people are the subject of "systemic discrimination" in Quebec.

"We are at a disadvantage with systemic discrimination," Awashish said. "We need the head of the state to recognize this."

This is the first step toward reconciliation, he said.

WATCH | Quebec surgeon says cultural safety training is vital for health-care workers: