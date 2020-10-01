In heartfelt video, Joyce Echaquan's husband thanks those who have supported his family

Joyce Echaquan's husband hasn't been spending much time on social media, but he's beginning to see that the story of her death has shaken the country and the world.

Carol Dubé says he's touched by the amount of support his family has received following her death.

"From myself and my seven children, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and sympathies and everything that has been done for my family and my wife," Dubé said in a video posted on a crowdfunding page for the family.

"I am shocked that there are so many people."

Echaquan, a 37-year-old from Manawan, Que., an Atikamekw community 250 kilometres north of Montreal died in a Joliette, Que., hospital last week. Before she died, Echaquan posted a video of hospital staff insulting her live on Facebook.

A nurse and an orderly at the hospital have since been fired.

Echaquan's video was spread widely on social media, garnering support for her family and outrage at the way she was treated in the moments before her death.

Carol Dubé, left, says his wife Joyce Echaquan was admitted into hospital with stomach pains on Saturday, Sept. 26; the 37-year-old died the following Monday. (Facebook)

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Echaquan's death had raised more than $293,000 by Thursday at 1 p.m.

In the video, Dubé expressed his deep thanks to everyone around the world who have sent messages of support and donated to his family.

"It's sad that it had to happen like this, but I know there is good on this planet," Dubé said. "You have a very big heart and I will prove to you that I also have a big heart. Thank you, everyone. We are all sisters and brothers."

Echaquan's death will be the subject of an inquest by the Quebec coroner, with hearings expected to begin in 2021.