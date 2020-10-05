Quebec premier to meet with Atikamekw leaders in wake of Joyce Echaquan's death

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to meet with Atikamekw chiefs today in Montreal, a week after the death of Joyce Echaquan at a hospital in Joliette.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman from Manawan, captured nurses making lewd and racist comments in a video livestreamed to Facebook before she died. Quebec has ordered a public coroner's inquest into her death, and a nurse and orderly have been fired.

Constant Awashish, grand chief of the Atikamekw nation, is expected to attend the meeting alongside Paul-Émile Ottawa, chief of the Manawan community, Jean-Claude Méquish, chief of the Opitciwan community and François Neashit, leader of the Wemotaci community.

Residents in Manawan say what happened to Echaquan is part of a pattern of discrimination seen at the Joliette hospital.

Last night on Radio-Canada's Tout le Monde en Parle, Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said the government is committed to addressing the discrimination facing Indigenous people in Quebec.

She acknowledged that there is racism in "several organizations" in Quebec but, like Legault, refused to say systemic racism exists in the province.

The Viens report, released a year ago, found that Indigenous people face systemic discrimination in Quebec.

On Saturday, protests were held in Montreal and Quebec City to demand "Justice for Joyce."