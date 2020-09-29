Death of Atikamekw woman mirrors racism highlighted in Viens report, 1 year ago

During the last moments of her life, Joyce Echaquan called out her husband's name: "Carol, come get me."

A live video was rolling on her phone as nurses entered her hospital room on Monday in Joliette, Que. One of them called her "stupid as hell," mocking her as Echaquan moaned in Atikamekw that she was being given too much medication.

The 37-year-old died shortly after.

In his parents' backyard the following day, surrounded by family, Carol Dubé could not comprehend how his wife ended up dying after being admitted into hospital on Sunday with a stomach ache.

"I have seven kids who don't have a mother anymore," Dubé sobbed, his son's hand on his shoulder.

Echaquan's death has sparked renewed calls for the Quebec government to act on the recommendations included in the Viens Commission's report, tabled on Sept. 30, 2019.

Vigils were swiftly organized on Tuesday in Joliette, as well as in First Nations communities across Quebec, demanding "Justice for Joyce."

About 100 people gathered outside the National Assembly to protest the treatment of Joyce Echaquan in a Joliette hospital. (Camille Simard/Radio-Canada)

Seeing these events occur one year after the publication of the report is a "sad coincidence", said Cedric Gray-Lehoux, spokesperson for the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Youth Network.

"It's one thing to know [racism] exists — it's another to see it be done so blatantly and with total disregard for the dignity of the person who is suffering," Gray-Lehoux said on CBC's Breakaway.

Premier denies systemic racism to blame

In his report, Justice Jacques Viens stated that Indigenous peoples in Quebec are victims of systemic discrimination when it comes to getting public services. He issued 142 calls to action to address the government's shortfalls, including in the health sector.

On Monday, Premier François Legault offered his condolences to Echaquan's family, confirming a coroner's inquiry and a workplace investigation will be held — but he stopped short of acknowledging the incident was systemic racism.

"I really don't think that we have this way of dealing with First Nations people in our hospitals in Quebec," said Legault.

For Gray-Lehoux, denying the existence of racism within the public system despite a government report clearly stating the contrary "just makes it worse."

"How can we believe that they're going to take the steps to go forward, if they're not even willing to see the issues?"

The federal minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, called the video "gut-wrenching."

"If you can't utter the word systemic racism, then you're probably part of the problem," Bennett said on Tuesday, calling it "a terrible week for Canada."

Joyce Echaquan's husband Carol Dubé stands beside one of their seven children. (Radio-Canada)

Little advancement for Indigenous women

Testimony at the Viens Commission highlighted discriminatory practices within hospitals and health care services in Quebec.

Justice Viens found that "it is clear that prejudice toward Indigenous peoples remains widespread in the interaction between caregivers and patients."

The Chief of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL), Ghislain Picard, said the video Echaquan shared leaves little room for interpretation.

Mirella Dubé wants answers as to what happened to her cousin Joyce Echaquan. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

"We recognize the filthy prejudices that continue to exist today, like the one that we don't pay for anything and live on government handouts," Pïcard said.

Some of those prejudices can lead to dire consequences, Justice Viens concluded, including individuals and families sometimes avoiding medical care if they have had negative experiences in the past.

Echaquan's sister-in-law, Jemima Dubé, said she had published several live videos during her stay in hospital, before the final one on the day of her death, because she didn't trust the medical staff.

Adrienne Jérôme, Chief of the Lac Simon First Nation and spokesperson for the AFNQL Council of Elected Women, said it is often women who end up being victims of systemic racism. That includes the women who first spoke out publicly about allegations of mistreatment by police officers in Val-d'Or in 2015, which led to the creation of the Viens Commission.

One year later, Jérôme said the only action she's witnessed was a public apology François Legault offered to First Nations and Inuit peoples in October 2019.

"Except for apologies, has anything changed? Not really."

Quebec's minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Sylvie D'Amours, said on Tuesday that 51 out of the 142 recommendations from the Viens report currently have an action plan.

"A call for action isn't that simple, it's a continuous process," D'Amours said during question period at the National Assembly, also offering her condolences to Echaquan's family.

For Carol Dubé, the only thing he'll settle for is concrete change.

"What are we waiting for?" he asked. "More people, more victims?"