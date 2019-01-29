Drunk driver who hit Hudson jogger Tina Adams sentenced to 8 months in jail

In a rare move, a Quebec man must visit schools and speak to young people about impaired driving as part of his punishment for driving drunk.

Jordan Taylor, 26, was also sentenced to eight months in jail in a Salaberry-de-Valleyfield court room Tuesday.

In 2015, he drove drunk and hit Tina Adams with his car while she was out jogging on Cambridge Street in Hudson.

Adams has since undergone 19 operations and was so seriously injured that she feared she might never walk again.

Adams surprised the court earlier this month when she suggested that Taylor join her to give talks on the consequences of drunk driving, which Taylor accepted.

As part of the sentence, Quebec court Judge Bernard St-Arnaud said Taylor must give 10 conferences, either on his own or alongside Adams.

"If he can help me save lives or change people's behaviour, I'm ready to do it with him," Adams said.

Taylor pleaded guilty to impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm last June.

Defence lawyer Philip Schneider says his client understands the consequences of what he has done.

"He feels horrible about it. He has for the past three and a half years."

Taylor told the court during his sentencing hearing that it was a "big mistake to drive that car that day," and that he has wanted to apologize for a long time but was barred from communicating with Adams.