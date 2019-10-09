Quebec City man found guilty of criminal negligence in death of pregnant woman
Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche was told by doctors not to drive a vehicle
A Quebec City man has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death for his role in a collision that killed a woman who was 40 weeks pregnant in 2016.
Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche was accused of causing a three-car accident on Aug. 10, 2016, which killed 27-year-old Marie-Pier Gagné outside the CHUL hospital in Sainte-Foy.
Gagné had just left the hospital and was walking along a pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck. She died of her injuries and the baby was delivered safely.
Falardeau-Laroche's neurologist testified that he had told his patient at least seven times, from the time Falardeau-Laroche was 13 years old, that he should not drive.
His physician had also warned him to stop driving the very day of the collision after his epileptic symptoms recurred, the Crown submitted during trial.
The defence had argued that the neurologist was not clear in his discussion with Falardeau-Laroche and his later testimony was an effort to protect his reputation.
With files from Radio-Canada
