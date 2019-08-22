Jonathan Bettez planning to sue SQ for $10M, alleging intimidation in Cédrika Provencher investigation

Jonathan Bettez says he and his family's lives have been ruined by the methods Quebec provincial police employed to try to tie him to the case of Cédrika Provencher, who went missing in Trois-Rivières in 2007 at nine years old.

Last fall, Bettez was acquitted of 10 child pornography charges. The judge, Jacques Lacoursière, ruled they were the result of a fishing expedition and said police illegally searched Bettez's computer.

The Sûreté du Québec had also been using phone taps and undercover agents to try and gather more evidence against Bettez in connection with Cédrika's death, suspecting his involvement but never officially accusing him.

Now, Bettez's lawyers say he is "socially isolated and living on welfare," with next to no professional future. The lawyers say police did everything possible to convince people Bettez is a pedophile and a murderer.

The suit seeks compensation for damages to Bettez, his parents and the family company, Emballages Bettez Inc.

"The SQ has shown incredible cruelty to the parents," the family's lawyer, Jessy Héroux, wrote in a legal document set to be deposed this week.

In 2016, police raided his home and workplace, leading to the charges of possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography. He was acquitted in October 2018, two years later.

Before Bettez was arrested on Aug. 29, 2016, he was the CEO of Emballages Bettez, a well-established business in the Mauricie region founded in 1980.

The document prepared by Bettez's lawyers states he and his parents have received death threats and had their home vandalized. It also says they were intimidated by SQ investigators, and that the family had to sell the business at a loss.

The Bettez family home in Trois-Rivières was vandalized several times, according to the court document, which alleges they had to hire a security guard following death threats. (Photo submitted in court documents)

Nearly half of the $10 million requested in the suit is for Emballages Bettez.

The document targets the SQ, Quebec's attorney general and the former head of the SQ, Martin Prud'homme, who ran the investigation into Cédrika's disappearance in 2007.

Other SQ investigators, including Katherine Guimond, Chantal Daudelin and Jean Lafrenière, are also named.

In one instance of alleged intimidation, the document says Lafrenière showed up at the Bettez home with Cédrika's mother, Karine Fortier, to speak to Bettez's mother, Huguette Drouin.

They wanted Drouin to convince her son to pass a polygraph test.

The document lists a number of actions by investigators Bettez's laywers consider "not only negligent but unlawful. It denotes a deliberate violation of the most fundamental rules of our justice system, including the presumption of innocence and the right to remain silent."

The family is expected to file the lawsuit imminently. A judge must approve the family's request to sue, before a trial can be held.