Jonathan Bettez illegally arrested as police pressed for info about Cédrika Provencher, defence lawyer argues

Quebec provincial police did not have sufficient motive to arrest and interrogate Jonathan Bettez in 2016 on child pornography charges, his lawyer says.

Marc-Antoine Carette argues in a legal motion that police detained Bettez to try to extract information from his client about Cédrika Provencher, who went missing in 2007.

Radio-Canada received a copy of the motion requesting to suspend all proceedings. Carette has not yet filed it in court.

Bettez was the main suspect after Cédrika, 9, disappeared near her home in Trois-Rivières, Que.

Cédrika Provencher's remains were found by hunters in a wooded area in 2015, eight years after she disappeared near her home in Trois-Rivières. (Canadian Press) Her body was found in a wooded area near her home in 2015. No charges have been laid in connection with her death.

Court documents released last week revealed that police targeted Bettez for years. They used phone taps, undercover agents and an elaborate, fake contest to try to uncover more information about Cédrika's homicide.

In Carrette's request yet to be filed, he says investigators had "tunnel vision," were "relentless" and had a weak theory that his client was "the only person who could have committed the alleged offences."

13-hour interrogation

Bettez was arrested on child pornography charges on Aug. 29, 2016.

Following his arrest, a Sûreté du Quebec investigator and polygraph examiner questioned him at provincial police headquarters in Montreal for 13 hours — until 4:30 a.m.

At the outset, the investigator warned him that the file of Cédrika would come up, even though Bettez had been arrested for possession, distribution and access to child pornography.

"I was asked to give you your rights for the case of Cédrika Provencher, for the kidnapping of a minor and murder," the investigator said.

Carette says police had no reasonable cause to link Bettez to Cédrika and were only zeroing in on him based on the type of vehicle he owned in 2007 and on his refusal to take a polygraph test.

In the days following Cédrika's disappearance, police began searching for a 2004 red Acura TSX with tinted windows. Only six met the specific car description, and Bettez was the only one without an alibi.

The right to counsel

According to Carette's motion, the polygraph examiner "strongly suggests, in a repeated fashion," that Bettez take a lie detector test. Several times, Bettez requested legal counsel and asked to take a break, both of which were refused.

"I told you no … because you can't do what you want right now. That's what you have to understand, because you are under arrest," the polygraph examiner is quoted as saying in Carette's legal motion.

The document goes on to say that, "the right to legal counsel requires police to not only give the person the opportunity to seek the immediate assistance of a lawyer, but also to stop interrogating or stop otherwise attempting to extract evidence."

Bettez consulted one lawyer before his interrogation.

Carette's request also states that a video was shown to Bettez. It was recorded by a friend of his, trying to persuade him to agree to a lie detector test.

Bettez's interrogation ended more than 18 hours after his arrest.

"The investigators in charge of the file [of the disappearance of Cédrika Provencher] planned a major operation to provoke a coup and proceeded to arrest Jonathan Bettez without a warrant," Carette argues in the motion.

It goes on to elaborate that the law stipulates that an arrest can not be used for an investigation or to gather evidence.

Bettez, who was released on bail after being charged in 2016, is accused of intent to distribute child pornography, accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

He has not been charged with the abduction or murder of Cédrika Provencher, and the allegations contained in the court documents released last week and this motion have not been proven in court.