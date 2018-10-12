Jonathan Bettez, suspect in death of Cédrika Provencher, acquitted of child porn charges

Jonathan Bettez, a Trois-Rivières, Que., man suspected by police of being involved in the 2007 disappearance of nine-year-old Cédrika Provencher, has been acquitted on all counts of child pornography charges.

Bettez was facing 10 charges of possession, accessing and distributing child porn.

On Friday, Quebec court Judge Jacques Lacoursière ruled that the elaborate, years-long investigation into Bettez was a "fishing expedition" by police and threw out the search warrants, declaring them invalid.

The warrants, obtained by police in August 2016, led to searches of Bettez's home and workplace, where the child pornography was discovered.

The Sûreté du Québec used phone taps and undercover agents to try and gather more evidence against Bettez in connection with Cédrika's death, suspecting his involvement but never officially accusing him.

He was questioned at the time of her disappearance and refused to take a polygraph test on several occasions.

Cédrika went missing near her home in Trois-Rivières, Que., on July 31, 2007.

The girl's remains were finally found in a wooded area in Saint-Maurice, near Trois-Rivières, Que., in 2015. But no charges have ever been laid in connection with her death.

Both the mother and sister of Cédrika Provencher were in attendance at the Trois-Rivières courthouse Friday.

Cédrika Provencher was nine years old when she went missing in 2007. (Martin Provencher/Facebook)

Bettez's lawyer, Marc-Antoine Carette, told reporters after the acquittal that he was pleased the judge had ruled in his client's favour.

"We are very satisfied, given the circumstances, with the ruling handed down today that recognized how Mr. Bettez's rights were violated numerous times during the course of the investigation," said Carette​.

Bettez himself did not offer a comment.

As part of its original investigation into Bettez, provincial police made him believe that he'd won a contest to stay at the Fairmont Hotel in Mont-Tremblant, according to documents released during the trial.

​An undercover officer came to pick him up in Trois-Rivières in a limousine exactly two years after Cédrika's disappearance.

Quebec Provincial Police found the remains of Cedrika Provencher in 2015. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

In Mont-Tremblant, other undercover officers posing as fellow contest winners were tasked with trying to befriend Bettez.

Bettez's parents, his sister, his ex-girlfriends and some of his friends were also monitored as part of the investigation.

Their phones were tapped and their whereabouts documented with cameras and other electronic devices.

With files from Radio-Canada