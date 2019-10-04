The man who ushered in Quebec's religious symbols law has set his sights on another longstanding point of contention: how retailers greet their customers.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who was handed the French language portfolio a month ago, has begun to contemplate the issue, saying Friday he hopes to ensure "bonjour" is the default greeting in the province's stores and businesses — not the bilingual "bonjour/hi."

Jolin-Barrette made his comments after a committee meeting about steps being taken to reinforce Quebec's language-protection law, known as Bill 101.

He said he was looking not just at state-owned organizations, but commercial businesses in general.

"People want to be greeted in French in businesses and shops as well as by the Quebec government," he said. "So that will be part of my reflections."

Jolin-Barrette said he's considering his options around the bilingual greeting and that "everything is on the table."

But he was quick to dismiss suggestions the outcome would be inspectors verifying how people are welcomed into shops.

"We're not in the frame of mind of language police," he said.

In the context of provincial language policy, Jolin-Barrette's intentions are neither radical nor new; the provincial legislature passed non-binding motions favouring "bonjour" over "bonjour/hi" in June year and in 2017, both times with unanimous support from all parties. (The 2017 motion did cause controversy.)

When pressed for specifics about his plans, Jolin-Barrette said repeatedly he was reflecting on the issue and would return with a plan in the coming weeks or months.

Christine St-Pierre, the Liberal MNA for Acadie and the opposition critic on the French language portfolio, said her party was in favour of policies to protect French in Quebec.

"But you can also be certain that we support individual freedoms," St-Pierre said. "And this government has a bad habit of suspending individual freedoms. We'll see what the government is going to do."

St-Pierre resisted condemnation of Jolin-Barrette's plans, noting that he had yet to deliver any specific policies or bills.

"I don't know what he has in mind," she said. "We will see what he wants to do. If he tables a bill, we will look at the bill."