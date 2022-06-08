Parents at Quebec elementary school consider legal action after kids' mouths taped shut

Robyn Ridyard says she was shocked when her seven-year-old son told her his mouth had been sealed shut with painter's tape at school — a particularly stressful experience for him because he has autism.

"He doesn't know what's going on," said Ridyard, whose child attends Joliette Elementary School in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

"He doesn't know why he's being taped."

Joliette Elementary confirmed the incident in an email to parents.

A lunch supervisor joked with students in Grades 1 and 2, telling them their mouths would get taped shut if they yelled, explained Maxeen Jolin, a spokesperson for the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board.

"As indicated in the principal's email to the concerned families sent following this incident, the children were asked if they wanted to participate and were allowed to refuse," said Jolin in a statement.

"The children purposely started yelling as they thought this game was funny and amusing."

Jolin said the school board nevertheless acknowledges it was inappropriate and "should not have happened."

"This does not meet our expectations as an organization and rest assured that the school principal intervened immediately and will continue to take the necessary actions to ensure that this type of situation does not reoccur at Joliette Elementary School," said Jolin.

The school board wouldn't confirm whether the lunch supervisor is still on the job or will face consequences.

Monika Chavez, on the other hand, disputes the school board's version of events. She said that's not at all what her son explained to her when he recounted the story.

"I asked my son why he did it and he said,'I didn't have a choice' and that to me is impacting because we have rights. We're not there to advocate for our kids. They're supposed to protect our kids," said Chavez.

Chavez said the school board has yet to apologize.

"How am I supposed to trust them?" Chavez said. "It is not normal."

Both Chavez and Ridyard said they're considering legal action.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. There's no way to justify it," said Ridyard.