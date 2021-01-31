Deadly fires in Montreal area claim three lives over the weekend

Two separate fires over the weekend in the greater Montreal area have claimed the lives of three elderly people.

Early Saturday morning, firefighters were called to a home on Place Henri-Dunant in Joliette. They found a man and a woman, both in their 60s, trapped inside by the flames.

The couple was rushed to hospital but police later said they had died.

A fire that broke out Sunday morning on Ranger treet in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville also proved fatal.

Firefighters found the body of an elderly woman inside the apartment where they believe the fire started. She was declared dead a short time after being taken to hospital.

In both cases, the cause of the fire is unknown.