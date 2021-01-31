Skip to Main Content
Deadly fires in Montreal area claim three lives over the weekend

An elderly couple died following a fire in Joliette Saturday morning, and a woman died in a Sunday morning fire in Montreal.

The scene Sunday morning of a fatal fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. (Mathieu Wagner/ Radio-Canada)

Two separate fires over the weekend in the greater Montreal area have claimed the lives of three elderly people. 

Early Saturday morning, firefighters were called to a home on Place Henri-Dunant in Joliette. They found a man and a woman, both in their 60s, trapped inside by the flames.

The couple was rushed to hospital but police later said they had died.

A fire that broke out Sunday morning on Ranger treet in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville also proved fatal. 

Firefighters found the body of an elderly woman inside the apartment where they believe the fire started. She was declared dead a short time after being taken to hospital.

In both cases, the cause of the fire is unknown.

