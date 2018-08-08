Quebec MNA John Ciaccia, who was Native Affairs Minister during Oka Crisis, has died at 85

John Ciaccia, who represented the Mont-Royal riding as a Liberal in Quebec's national assembly for 25 years and played an integral role during the 1990 Oka Crisis, died Tuesday at the age of 85.

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," tweeted Premier Philippe Couillard early Wednesday morning, describing Ciaccia as instrumental in advancing Quebec.

Ciaccia was born in Italy in 1933 and moved to Canada as a young boy. He attended Thomas D'Arcy McGee High School in Montreal and later McGill University, before becoming a lawyer.

He was elected to office Oct. 29, 1973 — when the riding of Mont-Royal was established — and held his position until Nov. 30, 1998.

As an MNA, Ciaccia served under premiers Robert Bourassa and Daniel Johnson Jr., taking on a variety of roles, including Minister of International Affairs and Minister of Native Affairs.

As native affairs minister, Ciaccia pushed the federal government to acquire disputed land and give it to the Kanesatake Mohawks during the Oka Crisis in 1990.

Remembered fondly for role in Oka Crisis

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon says memories of the time are vivid.

"Mr. Ciaccia played an important role in trying to resolve the so-called Oka Crisis 28 years ago without further loss of life," Simon told CBC News Wednesday morning.

"On behalf of my community and my council, our most sincere condolences to his family, colleagues, and his fellow citizens."

Former premier Jean Charest said Quebec has lost someone who played a significant role in the "relationship that Canadians have with First Nations."

Charest said Ciaccia's character and long-standing relationships likely helped avoid the Oka Crisis being a "bigger tragedy than it could have been."

"I have no doubt that people that he dealt with felt he was quite secure, quite genuine in the work he did with them," said Charest.

"He was the right person at the right time, but with a very tough mandate."

Ciaccia worked to avoid violence: activist

​Mohawk activist Ellen Gabriel was there on July 12, 1990 when Ciaccia was escorted past police barricades into the pines in Kanesatake, located about 50 kilometres west of downtown Montreal.

Gabriel said it was Ciaccia that reached out to her as the crisis unfolded.

"He was actually the only person from any level of government in the summer of 1990 that held his hand up for peace and actually made an effort to have a peaceful resolution," Gabriel said, describing the former MNA as professional, gracious and kind.

"We had a lot of discussions. He gave me his home phone and said, 'Call me any time of the night if something happens.'"

John Ciaccia, former Quebec Minister for Native Affairs, talks about his new book on the 1990 Oka crisis during an interview in Montreal, Monday July 10, 2000. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Something did happen, she said, and negotiators took over as tensions rose. Through it all, she said, Ciaccia worked to avoid violence between the federal government and Mohawk people on the front lines.

Those tense moments lead to a lifetime of friendship, she said.

"We exchanged Christmas cards and I spoke to him over the years, since the crisis, we kept in touch," she said. "We had several suppers together and coffee. I've been to his house."

Gabriel expressed sympathy for Ciaccia's family and said she had "deep respect" for him.

"I admired him a lot."

Looking out for non-Francophones

Beyond his work with First Nations, Charest said Ciaccia defended the interests of Quebec's non-Francophone population.

It was a role, he said, that may not have been valued by the French majority, but it was "very important to get some balance in the language legislation."

"I hope that his life and his story will be an inspiration for those who go into politics," Charest said.

"His life is a story of doing what's right even if not always popular, but with extraordinary outcomes.… We owe him a lot."