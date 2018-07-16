Jogger struck by car, Tina Adams, ready to go back to school, as driver pleads guilty to impaired driving

Tina Adams has been waiting for this moment for three years: the driver who hit her while she was out for a jog pleaded guilty.

"I'm happy he's confessing to what he did. But I'm a little disappointed it took this long," said Adams, who is now 23, from her family's home in Hudson, west of Montreal.

The incident happened in June 2015. Adams and her friend were out jogging along Cambridge Street on a Friday evening when they were both struck by a vehicle.

The car hit them before smashing into a Hydro pole and catching fire.

While her friend suffered minor injuries, Adams was left in critical condition.

The driver, Jordan Xavier Taylor, initially pleaded not guilty to the 10 charges he was facing.

But just last June — the same month that Adams was undergoing her 19th surgery — Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty to two charges: impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

All the other charges were stayed.

The Crown says it expects a sentencing hearing to be set for September.

Taylor faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the two victims.

Tina Adams has had eight operations on her left leg, and she still walks with crutches. (Navneet Pall/CBC) "I'm not angry," Adams told CBC. "I don't forgive him, but I don't hold grudges. So I can't hold a grudge for the rest of my life because it's just going to tear me down."

Adams says she suffered a traumatic brain injury, which has led to loss of memory and concentration.

That's on top of her physical injuries. She suffered a cracked skull, a fractured spine, as well as severe hip and pelvis injuries,

After 19 surgeries, she still needs crutches to walk.

That's meant having to give up on her dream of becoming a police officer — but she still feels as though she is serving and protecting her peers.

Since the incident happened, she's visited classroom to speak to students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

"It has a major impact on students, even student who just started driving. They say, 'Wow, look at this girl.' I am lucky to be where I am today."

Adams is looking forward to the coming weeks. The John Abbott College student will be going back to school.

"I'm taking it one step at a time because with my memory issues and everything, it's really difficult."