30 years later, Montreal's gay community reflects on the murder of Joe Rose

What gay activist Michael Hendricks remembers most about the murder of Joe Rose, 30 years ago today, was the horror he felt.

"We realized that it could happen to anybody," Hendricks said.

In 1989, Montreal's gay community was enjoying new freedom: gay bars were operating with relative openness, and homophobia in Montreal was less pronounced than in other cities, Hendricks recalls.

"It seemed like we'd arrived," he said. "Then Joe Rose got murdered. On a bus. In public."

Early in the morning of March 19, 1989, 23-year-old Rose and a friend were taking a city bus to the east-end AIDS hospice where Rose lived.

Four teenagers beat Rose up, stabbing him to death. Rose's friend Sylvain Dutil escaped with minor injuries.

Rose was openly gay — his pink hair a distinguishing feature.

"That portrait of him with pink hair became an icon of him," Hendricks said. "We all know that he died for our sins."

"For those of us who remember the moment, it's still fresh," said Fo Niemi, the executive director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

Niemi said the specifics of the murder were particularly brutal, but the crime echoed so many other examples of violence rooted in intolerance.

"It was a hate crime."

"It's important to remember that people were killed then, and that people can still be beaten up or even killed today because of who they are."

'Not a hateful bone in his body'

Rose's older brother, Geoffrey, remembers Joe as "a loving person" and occasional "pain in the ass" who often took him into his world in the gay village.

"He didn't really have a hateful bone in his body, never fought back," Geoffrey Rose said. "He was proud of who he was, and he wasn't ashamed of being gay or being different. He was just happy to be himself."

Hendricks can trace a straight line from Rose's murder through all the gains the queer community has made since.

In the months after the killing, the U.S.-based AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) set up a Montreal chapter. The new chapter's first event of consequence was a commemoration of Rose on the first anniversary of his murder .

"Joe's murder made us all conscious of what we didn't do," said Hendricks.

The causes taken up by the gay community as it gained power were the causes Rose stood for, he said.

"It's a crime that Joe Rose missed all of that because that's what he wanted to do."

Today, Hendricks said, many of the objectives for which activists fought and that Rose cared most about — community agency in the fight against HIV and AIDS, an end to homophobic violence, and an organized, connected community — are closer to be being attained.

"The thing that Joe was interested in — legal and social equality — has been achieved," Hendricks said.

CRARR's Niemi is more circumspect.

"We don't have full security and full freedom" for people in the queer community, he said. "In certain parts of town if you looked like Joe and walked hand in hand with a man, you could still be beaten up.

"The rise of the alt-right shows intolerance is still active. We still need to stand up against hate."