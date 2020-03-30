Joe Beef owner keeps chin up, despite restaurant 'hemorrhaging money'

David McMillan has been in the restaurant businesses since he was 17 years old and he hopes 2020 isn't the year that he loses his business, but he has his concerns.

He said hundreds of thousands of restaurant workers have been laid off and that the COVID-19 pandemic will have impacts on suppliers as well.

On a personal level, McMillan said his restaurant Joe Beef is "hemorrhaging money."

He's hopeful the restaurant will pull through. He told CBC's Rosemary Barton that he's keeping his chin up and reading the fine print of the federal government's wage subsidy plan to see if he can rehire some of his workers.

