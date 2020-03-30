Joe Beef owner keeps chin up, despite restaurant 'hemorrhaging money'
One of Montreal's best known restaurateurs is afraid Joe Beef might not survive the financial pressures caused by COVID-19, but he says he's "not gonna cry about it."
David McMillan has been in the restaurant businesses since he was 17 years old and he hopes 2020 isn't the year that he loses his business, but he has his concerns.
He said hundreds of thousands of restaurant workers have been laid off and that the COVID-19 pandemic will have impacts on suppliers as well.
On a personal level, McMillan said his restaurant Joe Beef is "hemorrhaging money."
He's hopeful the restaurant will pull through. He told CBC's Rosemary Barton that he's keeping his chin up and reading the fine print of the federal government's wage subsidy plan to see if he can rehire some of his workers.
For more, listen to part of his interview in the player at the top of this story.
