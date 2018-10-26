Tony Accurso's son killed in Laurentians car crash, SQ confirms

Provincial police have confirmed that James. A. Accurso, 43, died Friday after the car he was riding in went off the road in the Laurentians.

CBC sources say he is the eldest son of former construction boss Tony Accurso, who was sentenced to four years in prison in July after being found guilty on five counts related to fraud and corruption.

James "Jimmy" Accurso, a resident of Deux-Montagnes, testified during that trial.

At around midnight, he was riding in a Tesla when the driver missed a curve on Route 370 in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, Que., and crashed, according to Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Eloïse Cossette.

It was a passing driver who saw the damaged car and alerted the police. Accurso was pronounced dead in hospital.

"At the time of the crash, the road was clear," said Cossette, noting SQ specialists are examining the scene to determine the cause of the collision.

"We think alcohol might be involved."

The driver, a 38-year-old resident of Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Police say he will undergo blood tests.

He arrested for driving under the influence alcohol and dangerous driving causing death, said Cossette.

The investigation is ongoing, she said, but the driver may appear in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse Friday.

With files from La Presse Canadienne and CBC's Lauren McCallum