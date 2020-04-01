Jewish General Hospital contending with 2 COVID-19 outbreaks
'None of these events were triggered by sick health-care workers,' says JGH spokesperson
The Jewish General Hospital in Montreal is dealing with two separate instances of patient transmission of COVID-19, but the regional health authority says both situations are under control.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest Montréal, the regional health board which oversees the Jewish General (JGH), said the outbreaks are localized to specific areas of the hospital.
Recently, some hospital staff were dispatched to work at long-term care homes facing outbreaks, but spokesperson Carl Thériault said the transmission inside the hospital is unrelated to the transfer of staff.
"None of these events were triggered by sick health-care workers," said Thériault.
He declined to say where in the hospital the outbreaks occurred, or how many patients arre affected, saying the information is confidential.
The JGH, one of several hospitals designated to treat people stricken COVID-19, is just the latest hospital to experience an outbreak.
There have also been outbreaks at the Lakeshore General, Verdun, Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Santa-Cabrini and Sacré-Coeur hospitals.
Maisonneuve-Rosemont, a hospital in Montreal's east end, has been overwhelmed by the disease, prompting doctors to cancel all surgeries requiring hospitalization this week.
