Police investigating shots fired at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired at two Jewish schools.

Police say they received two 911 calls, one at around 8:20 a.m., and the second just before 8:50 a.m.

In both cases, the callers reported the schools' front doors had been struck by bullets, but police say they cannot yet confirm if there is a link between the incidents.

It is not clear when the shots were fired.

One of the schools, Talmud Torah Elementary School, is located on Saint-Kevin Avenue in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

At least one bullet casing was found at the scene, according to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson, Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The other, Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal, is located on Deacon Road in Outremont.

Brabant says both schools were empty at the time of the shooting and nobody was injured.