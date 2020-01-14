Jewish group seeks removal of anti-Semite's name from Quebec street and park
Mayor says city doesn't want to take any hasty action, will consult residents who live on street
A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on Montreal's South Shore, to rename a street and a park honouring a man who sought to prevent Jews from ever buying his land.
David Ouellette of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said Tuesday the late Alphonse Waegener doesn't deserve to be honoured in the municipality, located about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
It was recently revealed that in the 1960s, Waegener registered conditions on the titles of his land forbidding their sale to Jews.
A Superior Court justice revoked those conditions in November after they were discovered during court proceedings involving a developer's request to build on the land.
St-Jean-sur-Richelieu Mayor Alain Laplante said Tuesday it was common in the 1960s for streets and parks in his city to be named after the owners of adjacent land and not necessarily as a celebration of the owner's values.
He says the city doesn't want to take any hasty action and will consult with residents who live on the street before deciding on a possible name change.
