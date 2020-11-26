Jewish General Hospital investigating COVID-19 outbreak in family medicine unit

Two patients and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Jewish General Hospital's family medicine unit, the hospital has confirmed.

It says the patients were transferred to one of the hospital's hot zones and that the staff members are self-isolating at home.

The hospital has suspended admissions to the unit as a preventive measure, according to an emailed statement.

The hospital is investigating the source of the outbreak, the email said.

It said there is no outbreak in its emergency unit.