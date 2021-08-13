Côte Saint-Luc mayor says anti-vaccine pamphlets distributed in city target Jews

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says an anti-vaccine pamphlet has been distributed door-to-door in his city, targeting the Jewish community.

The black-and-white pamphlets are written in Yiddish, Hebrew and English, urging people not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It's trying to convince Jews not to get a potentially life-saving vaccine in the middle of a pandemic. Let that sink in for a moment," says Brownstein in a video that was published to the city's social media pages Friday.

Brownstein said the flyers have been handed over to police.

He is asking anybody with surveillance footage, such as a doorbell camera, to submit the video to authorities so the individual can be identified.

"It violates our municipal by-laws," said Brownstein.

He says those who are still hesitant about the vaccine should talk about their concerns with their doctor or pharmacist.

"I am sure they will make the time to talk to you," he said.

Brownstein points out that public health officials in countries from Israel to Iran are advising their citizens to get vaccinated.

"Can you think of another issue where there is so much agreement?" He said. "We are extremely lucky to live in a country where there are enough vaccines."