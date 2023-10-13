Montreal Jewish institutions scale back activities, beef up security

Some of Montreal's Jewish institutions took precautions on Friday amid heightened tensions and fears tied to Israel's war with Hamas and a call to action from that group's former leader.

In a recorded statement sent to Reuters, former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday in support of the Palestinians and for the people of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

On Thursday evening, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said it was aware of the conflict's effect on local communities' sense of security. It also said that, at this point, no information indicated there was a risk of imminent acts of violence in the city.

Despite no specific threat being made, the call from the former Hamas leader sparked concern in the Montreal Jewish community.

The health authority that oversees Montreal's Jewish General Hospital issued a message to staff, encouraging them to cancel non-essential appointments on Friday. Access to indoor parking at the hospital was closed to patients.

"CIUSSS West-Central Montreal is taking immediate precautionary measures to protect its staff and health-care users, whose safety remains our top priority," said spokesperson Carl Thériault, adding that the presence of security agents has been increased in several of the health authority's facilities.

The Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital, in Laval, Que., also hired security guards.

Reuben Poupko, the rabbi at Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation in the Montreal neighbourhood of Côte Saint-Luc, said nerves are frayed in the Jewish community.

Montreal police were in close contact with the congregation, he said, and helping to assuage any anxiety.

"How do you balance reasonable reaction and vigilance without triggering irrational hysteria?" he said.

"You want people to be aware. You want people to be vigilant but you don't want to spread a message that there's a cause to shut things down or close schools or close synagogues. There's absolutely no need for any of that right now."

Mitchell Brownstein, the mayor of Côte Saint-Luc, said in a message to residents that the city would increase public security patrols there. He also reiterated the SPVM's message that the risk level is very low.

Kalman Emanuel, a spokesperson for the Jewish Community Council of Montreal, said the community was grateful for the increased presence of Montreal police at Jewish schools and institutions.

"The recent events have indeed left our community grappling with heightened fear and a profound sense of insecurity," he said.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante encouraged Montrealers who wanted to protest to do so in the name of peace.