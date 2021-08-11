Woman fatally stabbed inside Saint-Hyacinthe jewelry store

A 54-year-old woman has died after being stabbed Wednesday morning in a jewelry store in Quebec's Montérégie region.

At around 10:15 a.m., the woman was attacked at the store in the Galeries Saint-Hyacinthe shopping centre, about 50 km southeast of Montreal.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition. Her death was confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Quebec provincial police say the male suspect left the scene in a vehicle. Local police later stopped a vehicle matching its description and its driver is currently being questioned, said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Audrey-Anne-Bilodeau.

The mall is closed as police investigate.