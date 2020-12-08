Head of Quebec's vaccination campaign stepping down for health reasons

The bureaucrat spearheading Quebec's vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is stepping down for health reasons, two weeks after being named to the post.

The Quebec Health Ministry did not specify what Jérôme Gagnon's health issue is, but said he will be replaced by Daniel Paré.

Paré is currently head of the regional health authority for Chaudière-Appalaches. He will be responsible for operations and communications for the province's vaccination campaign.

Gagnon is an assistant deputy minister for the province's Health Ministry.

Dr. Richard Massé, strategic medical advisor to the General Directorate of Public Health, will be responsible for the clinical component.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced yesterday Quebec would be receiving its first 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those four boxes will be going to two long-term care homes in Quebec City and Montreal and will account for the immunization of 2,000 people.

Another 57,000 doses are expected to arrive in the province after Dec. 21 and be distributed in long-term care across Quebec's 16 regions.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to be fully effective and must be stored at –80 C to –60 C or in a thermal container at –90 C to –60 C.