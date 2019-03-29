Skip to Main Content
Gaspé man pleads guilty to killing French tourist
Gaspé man pleads guilty to killing French tourist

Jérémie Viktor Lagacé has pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a French tourist, Fabrice Thierry Durand, who was shot during a hike on a wooded trail on the Gaspé coast in 2017.

Jérémie Viktor Lagacé facing 10 to 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder of Fabrice Thierry Durand

24-year-old Jérémie Viktor Lagacé, who pleaded guilty to killing a French tourist in August 2017, had a long history of run-ins with police. (Radio-Canada)

A 24-year-old man accused of killing a French tourist who was hiking on a trail in the Gaspé in 2017 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Fabrice Thierry Durand, 23, was walking along a path in a wooded area with his partner on Aug. 22, 2017, near Saint-André-de-Restigouche, Que., when he was fatally shot.

Jérémie Viktor Lagacéwas arrested that same day and charged with the negligent use of a firearm and violating an order to not possess a firearm. He was later charged with first-degree murder. 

His trial in front of a jury was set to begin on April 1, but Lagacé pleaded guilty on Thursday to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Sentencing arguments will begin next Tuesday at the courthouse in New Carlisle. Lagacéis facing from 10 to 25 years in prison.

