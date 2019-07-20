Grammy winner pens song about Montreal's construction woes

Jennifer Gasoi, a singer-songwriter based in Montreal, says she's had enough of the constant noise and dust that stems from the city's construction projects.

"Construction has followed me consistently for 18 years," she told CBC's Daybreak. "It's comical at this point."

Gasoi, who lives in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, has seen a "never-ending rotation of construction workers" pass through her neighbourhood over the last two decades.

"One morning, I was just feeling wonderful, and I heard the jackhammer on my road again," she said.

Feeling frustrated, she decided to direct her energies into something positive.

Gasoi posted the short ditty on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

She said it takes a sense of humour to deal with the constant disruption, and Montrealers have that in spades.

"Montrealers are warriors. We weather the cold, we weather the construction," she said.

Gasoi, originally from Vancouver, is a singer-songwriter and performer who won a Grammy award in 2014 for her children's album, Throw a penny in the wishing well.

Jennifer Gasoi accepts the best children's album award for Throw A Penny In The Wishing Well at the 56th annual Grammy Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/Associated Press)

Having lived elsewhere, Gasoi says it was a shock to arrive in Montreal and encounter the sea of orange cones and detour signs.

"People who have lived in Montreal all their lives don't realize that there are cities that actually get things done within a week," she said. "In Vancouver, they would pave an entire highway, literally, in a weekend. And here it could take two years."

Despite her playful criticism, Gasoi says she loves her Plateau neighbourhood, and that when it comes to life in Montreal, "the good outweighs the bad."

Listen to the full interview on CBC Daybreak.