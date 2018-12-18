Jehovah's Witnesses fight to have Quebec sexual abuse lawsuit rejected

Lawyers for Jehovah's Witnesses are trying to have a class-action lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse denied in a Montreal courtroom today.

A Quebec Superior Court of Quebec judge must decide whether the application is sufficiently substantiated to authorize the collective action.

The request for the lawsuit accuses church leadership of failing to protect sexual abuse victims.

It was filed in the name of Lisa Blais, a Quebec Jehovah's Witness who alleges she was abused for years by her older brother, also a Jehovah's Witness.

The lawyer representing the church, Jean St-Onge, argues that Blais has not established that the church knew about the abuse or tried to cover it up.

The suit has yet to be approved by the court.

It is seeking $250,000 per complainant for moral and punitive damages.