'A crisis situation': Doctors at Jeffery Hale Hospital say they're desperate for more nurses and attendants

Doctors at Jeffery Hale Hospital in Quebec City are sounding the alarm that the shortage of nurses and attendants at the facility has reached a tipping point, which may soon start to affect the level of care.

They say nurses and attendants have had no choice but to work 16-hour shifts to cover for almost 70 staff members who are in isolation, either because they have tested positive for COVID-19, or because they have been exposed to it.

In a letter to regional health officials, eight doctors at Jeffery Hale say an outbreak at the hospital has created a "crisis without precedent," and request immediate reinforcements to help stem the spread of the virus.

"We think it's a crisis situation," said Dr. Geneviève Piuze, one of the eight to sign the letter. "One day after the other, there are still people who have to stay 16 hours."

"That is not normal and the personnel is tired," she said.

An outbreak of the virus that started in the palliative care unit has since spread to all floors of the hospital. Twelve patients have died at Jeffery Hale after being infected with COVID-19, and 51 others have tested positive.

Piuze said the added precautions against COVID-19, like masks, gowns, and protection kits — and having to change these things multiple times in a shift — add to the strain on frontline health-care workers.

Judith Germain, another doctor who signed the letter, said there is still a basic level of care, but the risk of mistakes being made increases the longer personnel are forced to work longer shifts for weeks at a time.

"When you're missing that many staff, especially on the units, it really does have an impact," said Richard Walling, president of the Jeffery Hale—Saint Brigid's Advisory Committee, referring to the different patient-care units at the hospital, such as palliative care and geriatric care.

He said the worker shortage is compounded by the emotional fatigue of working at a hospital during a pandemic.

"When you combine all of these factors, we really are concerned for the residents, for the staff, and for the patients," Walling said.

Public health says help is on the way

Dr. François Desbiens, Quebec City's director of public health, told Radio-Canada help is being sent to Jeffery Hale, and active recruitment is underway.

"There is a worker shortage," he acknowledged.

"All the efforts are being made," he said. "With the people who have come forward recently, we are convinced that we will get there in the coming days."

Germain said personnel at Jeffery Hale have been told for two weeks that help was on the way, but that it has yet to arrive.

She said the hospital has enough doctors, but is in urgent need of nurses and attendants, who give direct care to patients.



