Hospitalized boxer in critical condition after Montreal GYM gala KO

Montreal's GYM Gala took a dramatic turn Saturday when Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata left the stadium in an ambulance, after a resounding knockout.

Marie-Pier Houle knocked out Zapata, 18, at the end of the fourth round of a fight that was supposed to last six.

Zapata was transported to hospital in critical condition, according to René Durand, a spokesperson for Urgences Santé.

"We fear for her life," Durand said.

The international boxing event at the IGA stadium in Jarry Park featured eight fights on Aug. 28.

Paramedics on-site and a doctor assigned to the boxing event took care of Zapata following the collapse.

'Opening the machine'

In her first match in 10 months, Houle showed new skills, and uncharacteristic punching power to cut the fight short.

Despite her victory, she said was more concerned for her opponent, who spent minutes lying unconscious in the ring.

From an athletic standpoint, Houle said she was unsatisfied with her performance in the first two rounds.

"I was standing too far away. My shots did not come out," she said.

"But in the last 30 seconds, I opened the machine and you saw what happened," said Houle, visibly upset after hearing that Zapata was in bad shape.

At a news conference Saturday, promoter Yvon Michel said news about Zapata "wasn't good."

Zapatas's partner, Jovanni Martinez, who had fought earlier in the evening, was called to her bedside urgently.